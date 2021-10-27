NEET 2021: Supreme Court to hear NTA's plea contesting Bombay HC order for re-examination for two candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET result will be released soon

NEET-UG Result 2021: The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by National Testing Agency (NTA) today against conducting re-examination for two candidates. The Bombay High Court earlier directed NTA to conduct NEET afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam.

The order was passed by the high court on a petition filed by candidates Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji through advocate Pooja Thorat. The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency had informed the Supreme Court that the NEET result is ready for declaration, and the delay will further affect the admission process to undergraduate medical courses- MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres. Once announced, NEET result will be available at the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

