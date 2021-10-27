Delhi schools for nursery to Class 8 to reopen from November 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi schools to reopen from November 1

The Delhi government has said that schools for nursery to Class 8 will be allowed to reopen in the national capital from November 1. "All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov," Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. Sisodia said that schools have been asked to continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, he said. "All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1. However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools,” Sisodia said at a press conference after a DDMA meeting.

The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful,” he said

- With PTI inputs

Latest Education News