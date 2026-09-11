BRICS Summit restrictions: What will remain open and closed from September 11-13 in Delhi? Check here

New Delhi:

New Delhi is under heightened security as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13. With heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries expected to travel through the national capital, authorities have imposed several security and traffic restrictions across Delhi. The restrictions will affect schools, government offices, train services and some aviation operations, while essential public services and several other establishments will continue to function.

What will remain closed in Delhi from September 11 to 13?

All government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, Delhi, will remain closed on Friday, September 11, due to security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

All Delhi government offices under the NCT of Delhi, along with autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs), will remain closed on September 11.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has declared September 11 a public holiday in the national capital in view of the BRICS Summit.

Railway services will also be affected during the BRICS Summit. As many as 26 trains have been cancelled, while more than a dozen trains have been diverted due to the summit-related arrangements in Delhi between September 11 and 13. Restrictions will also affect the operation of dozens of other trains, with some services expected to face delays of up to 40 minutes.

What will remain open in Delhi?

Banks in Delhi will remain open on September 11. The date has not been listed as a bank holiday in the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

Private offices are expected to function as usual. However, employees travelling through central Delhi and other areas affected by VVIP movement may face traffic restrictions, diversions and delays.

Delhi Metro services will continue across the network until further orders during the summit period. However, the Delhi Metro Museum located at the Supreme Court Metro station will remain closed from September 11 to 13.

Non-scheduled flights will not be permitted within a 300-kilometre radius of Delhi from September 11 to 13 as part of the security arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

What commuters should keep in mind

Bus routes in Delhi may be diverted or temporarily restricted during the movement of foreign guests, VVIPs and their convoys. Commuters have been advised to check the latest traffic updates before starting their journey. Cab aggregator services will continue to operate. However, drivers have been advised not to keep pick-up or drop-off points in restricted or controlled areas during VVIP movement.

The Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a detailed traffic plan to facilitate the movement of heads of state, foreign delegations and other dignitaries. Around 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed to manage traffic and security arrangements during the summit.

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