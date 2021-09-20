Karnataka KCET Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be announced soon; check websites, direct link

Follow us on KCET result available now at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2021 LIVE: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) will be announced on Monday (September 20). Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test (KCET 2021) can check and download the result on the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The final answer key, along with the result will be released.

Over 2 lakh students appeared for the KCET exam conducted on August 28 and 29.

To check result, candidates need to visit the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on 'KCET Result 2021' link. Enter log-in credentials- user id and password. KCET Result will appear on the screen . Download KCET scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

