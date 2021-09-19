ICAI CA July (old session) 2021 topper Priti Nandan Kamat shares preparation strategies | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Old July Session 2021 topper Preti Nandan Kamat.

ICAI CA July Inter Result 2021: The ICAI CA July Inter Result 2021 for both old and new sessions has been declared on Sunday (September 19) at the official website of ICAI -- icai.org. Priti Nandan Kamat, topper of the ICAI CA Old July session 2021 scored 55.53 per cent pass percentage. Kamat secured the All India Rank (AIR 1) in the ICAI CA examination 2021 by achieving 388 marks out of 700.

Speaking to India TV regarding her preparation strategies, she said, "I don't like to study for long hours so I really focused when I studied which is at least 8 hours a day. I used to study on my own as I have an urge to understand the concepts very clearly, which I could only do at my own pace."

The CA topper said that she studied completely on her own and did not feel the need to associate with any coaching institution during her preparation. "My mother (Deepa Nandam Kamat) would help me if I had any difficulties, other than that I did all of the preparation on my own."

According to Kamat, it is important to understand the concepts and solving previous year's question papers for better performance in the examination. Priti said, "I used to practice more of the question paper as suppose to the mock tests."

Priti put special stress on solving the previous year's question papers as suppose to taking mock tests. She explained the reason for her preference for the previous year's question paper over mock tests was that the question papers would help her understand the type of questions and topics that the final exam is most likely to cover.

The ICAI CA Old July session 2021 topper said it gets stressful to reach the examination hall and see someone reading out of a book that you have not referred to. So, it is more helpful that candidates enter the hall at the last and keep their calm. She also added that it is not very helpful to carry a book to the examination center.

When asked about her future plans, the topper said, "I'm going to do my MBA and answer TOPIK exams after my CA so I can work for Samsung in South Korea."

In the ICAI CA New July Session 2021, Arjun Mehra of New Delhi secured the top rank in the examination with 84.25 per cent. He secured 674 marks out of a total of 800 marks in the CA examination.

