Karnataka KCET Result 2021 today: How to check

Follow us on Check KCET result at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2021: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) result will be announced on Monday (September 20). Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance test (KCET 2021) can check and download the result on the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final answer key will be released, along with the result.

KCET Result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) result will be announced at 4 pm on September 20. The result will be available at the websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official websites- kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Click on 'KCET Result 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- user id and password KCET Result will appear on the screen Download KCET scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

Over 2 lakh students appeared for the KCET exam this year, held for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses. The CET exam was conducted on August 28 and 29.

Meet the JEE Main toppers | Maharashtra topper Atharva shares preparation strategy, tips to counter stress | Uttar Pradesh JEE Main topper Pal Agarwal wants to be an astronaut | Bihar JEE Main 2021 topper credits sister's role behind success | Delhi JEE Main 2021 topper wants to pursue Computer Science from IIT Delhi

ALSO READ | ICAI CA July Inter 2021 topper Priti Nandan Kamat shares preparation strategies

Latest Education News