JKBOSE postpones Class 11 final exams. Check details

JKBOSE Class 11 final exams 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board (JKBOSE) has postponed the class 11 final exams in the wake of worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The exam has been postponed until further notice.

Earlier, JKBOSE has announced the cancellation of Class 10 Board examination and postponed Class 12 Board exams. The Class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment and their performance in the board exams that have already been conducted.

“In view of COVID-19, class 11th exams have been postponed. There will also be a ceiling on gatherings and functions restricting to 100 persons from earlier 200,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

The JKBOSE Class 10 exams commenced on April 3 and was scheduled to end on April 24 while the JKBOSE Class 12 examination started on April 1 and was scheduled to end on April 29.

