ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th exam 2021 postponed

ICSE, ISC exams 2021: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE class 10 exam, and the ISC (class 12) exam. The decision was taken following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s direction in view of the worsening Covid-19 situations in the country.

The ongoing ISC, class 12 exam, and ICSE, class 10 exam were postponed, the revised exam schedule will be announced by the first week of June. "The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC exams will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the board exams will be taken in first week of June," CISCE in its statement said.

The ongoing ISC, class 12 exam will be conducted later, while the class 10 students will get the option to write the offline exam along with 12th students. The ICSE students who could not appear for the exam, the council will develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates, as per the council.

According to the earlier schedule, the class 10 exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7, while the ongoing class 12 exam will be concluded on June 16. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the ICSE exam, while 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate for to pass the ISC exam.

