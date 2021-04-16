Image Source : PTI (FILE) ICSE board exam 2021: Decision on conducting Class 10th and 12th exams likely today

ICSE ISC exams 2021: Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s decision to cancel and postpone the classes 10, 12 exams respectively, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations will take a decision on whether to cancel or postpone the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams. According to a CISCE official, "The decision on whether to cancel or postpone the ICSE, ISC exams are expected to be taken this week, considering the concern of the students, parents due to Covid-19 pandemic situations."

"As ISC exams have already started from April 8, it is likely to be postponed," the official told IndiaTV. The announcement can be by Friday evening, he added. As per the schedule, the class 10 exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7, while the ongoing class 12 exam will be concluded on June 16.

Meanwhile, last year, the board exams were cancelled, and students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. As per the scheme, candidates were evaluated based on the best three subjects percentage marks for which board exams were held, and also on their internal assessment, project work marks.

The students need to score a minimum 33 per cent marks to clear ICSE exam, while 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate for to pass ISC exam.

