LSG vs CSK LIVE cricket score: Chennai Super Kings look to maintain winning ways

Lucknow:

Game 59 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Lucknow Super Giants taking on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants have virtually nothing to play for as the side has already been eliminated from the tournament, and they would hope to register a consolation win as they take on the five-time champions, who have found their form.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings sit in fifth place in the standings and are on the verge of breaking into the top four. With 11 matches played, the side has won six and lost the remaining five matches. They are one point behind fourth-placed Punjab Kings, and a win in Lucknow tonight would mean that they would officially break into the top four.