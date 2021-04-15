Class 10th, 12th Exams: List of states that have cancelled/postponed board exams after CBSE's decision

Image Source : PTI CBSE, ICSE, check updates on board exams here.

CBSE, CISCE, Board Exams 2021: In view of worsening Covid-19 situations in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have either cancelled or postponed their classes 10, 12 exams. The CBSE has cancelled the class 10 exam, and postponed the 12th exams till May 30. The revised exam schedule will be announced on June 1.

Apart from CBSE, states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu have either cancelled or postponed their exams.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not conduct the class 10 exam this year, and the students will be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams has been postponed till May 30, the revised exam schedule will be announced on June 1.

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.

CISCE: The decision on ICSE/ ISC exams will be taken by the end of the week, CISCE official told India TV. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is reviewing the Covid-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the classes 10th and 12th board exams in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The schools, colleges have also instructed to be closed till May 15. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8, which were originally slated to commence from April 24.

A total of 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have registered to appear for the board exams this year of which 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students for intermediate exam.

Haryana: The class 10 students from Haryana will not have to appear for the board exams this year, as the government has cancelled due to Covid-19 surge in the state. Meanwhile, the class 12 exam has been postponed, the decision to conduct the exam will be taken later.

The class 12 exam was earlier scheduled from April 20, while the class 10 exam from April 22.

Tamil Nadu: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled amid Covid-19 spike which was earlier scheduled from May 3.

The HSC, class 12 exam has also been revised, and will now be held from May 5 to 31. The candidates can check the revised HSC exam schedule at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

Punjab: The Punjab government has cancelled the class 10 exam, and postponed the class 12 exam in the state. The 12th exam has been postponed till May 30, the revised exam schedule will be announced on June 1.

Also, all class 5, 8 students will be promoted to the next class without taking any examination. The schools, colleges will be closed till April 30.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed the classes 10, 12 exams in the state to May 17 amid Covid-19 surges in the state. The undergraduate university examinations commencing from April 17 have been postponed as well.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government postponed the classes 10, 12 exams on April 14 in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation. The students of classes 8th, 9th and 11th will be promoted without exams, as per the decision.

The secondary exam was earlier scheduled from May 6 to 27, while the senior secondary exam was scheduled till May 29.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone the board exams for class 10th and 12th in the state. State's School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the board exams will which were scheduled to be held from April 30, will now be conducted after May 30. Practical exams will now be held by May 15. The revised datesheet will be announced soon.

Maharashtra: The board exams for classes 10th and 12th in Maharashtra has been postponed. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the exams for classes 10, 12 will be held at an appropriate time, probably in June and May, respectively.

As per the schedule, HSC (12th) exams were scheduled from April 23 to May 21, while SSC (10th) exams from April 29 to May 20. Over 30 lakh students across the state are expected to appear for the exams.

