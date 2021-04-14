Rajasthan Board Classes 10, 12 exams postponed

RBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Rajasthan government postponed the classes 10, 12 exams on April 14 in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation. The students of classes 8th, 9th and 11th will be promoted without exams, as per the decision.
The secondary exam was earlier scheduled from May 6 to 27, while the senior secondary exam was scheduled till May 29.
Rajasthan RBSE Board exams 2021: Previous datasheets for class 10
Thursday, May 6: English Compulsory
Tuesday, May 11: Hindi Compulsory
Saturday, May 15: Maths
Wednesday, May 19: Science
Saturday, May 22: Social Science
Tuesday, May 25: Third language- Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Language / Typing Test (English).
About the Rajasthan Board
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) looks after the school level education in the state. It has its headquarters in Ajmer.