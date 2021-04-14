Rajasthan Board Classes 10, 12 exams postponed

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan board 10th, 12th exams cancelled

RBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Rajasthan government postponed the classes 10, 12 exams on April 14 in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation. The students of classes 8th, 9th and 11th will be promoted without exams, as per the decision.

The secondary exam was earlier scheduled from May 6 to 27, while the senior secondary exam was scheduled till May 29.

Rajasthan RBSE Board exams 2021: Previous datasheets for class 10

Thursday, May 6: English Compulsory

Tuesday, May 11: Hindi Compulsory

Saturday, May 15: Maths

Wednesday, May 19: Science

Saturday, May 22: Social Science

Tuesday, May 25: Third language- Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Language / Typing Test (English).

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) looks after the school level education in the state. It has its headquarters in Ajmer.

Latest Education News