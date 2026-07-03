Baby Do Die Do Review: Huma Qureshi anchors this suspense thriller with a silent yet powerful performance

Movie Name: Baby Do Die Do

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Director: Nachiket Samant

Genre: Suspense thriller

In contrast to masala films and formulaic thriller stories, when a film takes the risk of carving out its own distinct identity, it naturally draws the attention of cinema lovers. Released in theatres this Friday, director

Nachiket Samant’s film 'Baby Do Die Do' is one such unique attempt. The title may sound slightly strange and confusing at first hearing, but once you go deeper into the story, it becomes completely clear. In fact, the name is derived from the main character 'Baby Karmarkar', 'KarMarKar’, meaning 'Do, Die, Do’. The film breaks away from the traditional and clichéd boundaries of Hindi cinema and creates a world filled with pulp fiction and dark humour, where the protagonist believes she can go to any extent, risk her life, and rise again. This 2-hour and 5-minute film is an 'A' certified action-crime-thriller that offers not just entertainment but also a fresh perspective.

Baby Do Die Do: A story of shadows of the past and an unusual tale of revenge

The story does not begin with loudness, but with a deep silence and a horrifying childhood incident. The protagonist, Baby, cannot speak or hear. As a child, while roaming around with her twin sister, she enters an empty five-star hotel where both of them unknowingly witness a horrifying murder. The ruthless killer strangles Baby’s twin sister to death, and Baby somehow manages to escape with her life. Raised under the shadow of an alcoholic father, that night ignites a fire of revenge in Baby’s heart that distances her from a normal life.

As she grows up, Baby comes into direct contact with PM Jain (Chunky Pandey), who draws her into the dark and ruthless world of contract killing. Baby emerges as one of the most skilled and precise ‘hitwomen’ in this criminal underworld. Her method of working is extremely unusual; instead of traditional weapons, she uses a special type of umbrella for killings, which looks as ordinary as it is deadly in action. Baby turns her physical disability into not a weakness, but her greatest shield and strength. A series of major killings begins across the city, creating panic within the police department. However, behind all this, Baby’s ultimate goal is not to remain a professional assassin, but to expose and eliminate the face responsible for the murder of her sister in childhood. Meanwhile, love enters her life, and the story shifts from revenge towards emotion, identity, and liberation.

Baby Do Die Do: Performances

The biggest USP and backbone of this film is Huma Qureshi’s performance. Without speaking a single word, she brings Baby’s character to life through the fluctuations in her eyes, facial expressions, and controlled body language. Huma dares to present herself completely without make-up on screen. In many close-up shots, natural facial lines and imperfections are clearly visible, which makes her character even more authentic. She appears as fierce as a ruthless shooter and as emotional as a sensitive lover and a sister tormented by past pain. This is one of the most mature and finest performances of her career.

Among the supporting cast, Chunky Pandey has been the biggest surprise. Completely breaking away from his old comedic image, he has brilliantly portrayed PM Jain as a calm, cruel, and serious gang leader in the contract killing world. His screen presence gives the film a different weight. Meanwhile, Sikandar Kher has left a strong impression as Zafar, a cunning and greedy builder in a negative role, and his presence makes the tension in the story more real.

As DCP Anjum Khan, experienced actress Seema Pahwa delivers a very natural and effective performance as always. Her dialogue, “We are police, not heroes,” reflects the realistic tone of the film. Rachit Singh, playing Baby’s lover ‘Sidhu’, comes across as very sincere. His character is not like a conventional hero of today’s times; instead, he takes pride in calling himself ‘domestic’ and non-toxic. The romance between him and Huma in black-and-white flashback sequences creates a soothing warmth amid the film’s violence. The expressions on his face while witnessing blood, death, and pain are deeply serious and can be felt on screen. In addition, Vidya Malavade, Himanshu Malik, Rupesh Bane, Arun Kushwaha, and Marudhar Shekhawat also do justice to their small but colourful roles.

Baby Do Die Do: Dark humour, noir treatment and strong direction

Director Nachiket Samant has attempted to shape a bold and sensitive subject into a purely commercial and entertaining format. He presents Mumbai’s crime network not as overly glamorous or fictional, but as an organised system where violence works like a business deal. The director’s attempt to balance dark comedy, suspense, and action is largely successful. The film maintains a fast pace from the beginning, ensuring that the audience is never bored.

Technically, the film is quite rich. Tojo Xavier’s cinematography is another major strength of the film. He captures Mumbai’s rain-soaked streets, narrow lanes, and dimly lit rooms in the style of classic noir cinema, creating a mysterious and intense atmosphere throughout. The city of Mumbai itself emerges as a silent character in the story. The editing is tight, ensuring the narrative never drags unnecessarily. The action sequences are choreographed in a very stylish manner, especially a murder sequence filmed inside a Mumbai local train, which is extremely frightening and spine-chilling. The background score and music enhance the impact of the scenes, and songs are woven into the narrative in a way that they do not interrupt the flow.

In addition, the film also includes some interesting contemporary cinematic references, such as an allusion to 'Alpha' and a queer club number titled 'Alpha Q' featuring Saqib Saleem. There is also a smartly placed Easter egg related to Sonakshi Sinha in the film.

Baby Do Die Do: Where did 'Baby' fall short?

Despite so many strengths, ‘Baby Do Die Do’ does have a few shortcomings. In the first half, a lot is spent on building the setup, and the challenges faced by Baby are established quite late, which may feel a bit dull. However, if you manage to stay seated through those initial 10 to 12 minutes of sluggishness, the story does not disappoint you anywhere afterwards.

Moreover, the film ends at a point that leaves scope for Part 2. This twist, however, may not have been necessary. The reason is that the purpose for which Baby became a criminal, her desire for revenge, has already been fulfilled. In such a case, she would not have a personal motive left in the second part and would only be carrying out crimes because, in the world of crime, once you enter, there is no way back. This feels more like a purely commercial attempt.

Baby Do Die Do: Special features of the film

The film consistently builds suspense at every moment, and until the very end, it is impossible to predict what will happen. Layer by layer, the suspense unfolds in the second half. The second half of the film is tightly written and full of twists. The climax is the strongest part of the film; it can blow your mind and gives the feeling that “we did not see that coming”.

The cinematography is excellent, from dripping water droplets to long shots; everything has been captured brilliantly.

Baby Do Die Do: The final verdict

Despite its flaws, ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is a very honest, bold, and entertaining thriller film. One of the biggest significances of this film is that in an era where women-led action films are often directly released on OTT platforms, its makers (Saqib Saleem) showed confidence by releasing it in theatres. The film proves that there is still space in mainstream Hindi cinema for new ideas and experimentation.

If you are someone who enjoys watching something different from traditional, formulaic masala films, something stylish, slightly dark, and full of suspense, then you should definitely go to the cinema to watch Huma Qureshi’s silent yet powerful avatar. This film is certainly deserving of a place on your watchlist.

(The movie has been reviewed by Jaya Dwivedie. She contributes for India TV Hindi. Here is her profile.)

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