Siya Goyal makes obscene gesture while being escorted by police in Ketan Agarwal murder case | VIDEO

Pune:

A fresh controversy has erupted in the sensational Ketan Agarwal murder case after the prime accused, Siya Goyal, allegedly made an obscene gesture towards media personnel while being escorted by Pune Rural Police during the ongoing investigation. The incident occurred when police took the 20-year-old accused to her residence in Pune as part of the probe into the alleged murder of her fiancee. A video of the moment has surfaced, showing Goyal flashing her middle finger at journalists waiting outside her house. The gesture has sparked widespread reactions even as investigators continue to gather evidence in the high-profile case.

Siya Goyal flashes middle finger at media

On July 2, Pune Rural Police escorted Goyal to her residence in Pune's Lulla Nagar for investigative proceedings. As she was leaving the premises under police escort, she allegedly flashed a middle finger at media personnel gathered outside to capture visuals. At the time, Goyal had covered her face with a printed scarf and was dressed in a black T-shirt. The brief incident was recorded by cameras stationed outside the residence and quickly drew attention on social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Police revisit alleged rehearsal spot

Earlier on Thursday, investigators also took Siya Goyal to a location in Pune where, according to police, she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed how to push her fiancee, realtor Ketan Agarwal, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort before the crime. According to a Pune Rural Police official, the accused identified the spot where the alleged rehearsal took place.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said. Police said the alleged rehearsal took place in May. Investigators are now working to establish the exact date and gather additional evidence related to the planning of the crime.

Police seek polygraph test for both accused

The Pune Rural Police have also approached the Vadgaon Maval court seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. A polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, records physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration and perspiration while a person answers questions related to an investigation. "The court will first issue notices to the accused and record their consent before any further process. The procedure is yet to be completed," the official told the media.

Clothes recovered from Goyal's residence

Investigators have also recovered the clothes that Goyal allegedly wore on June 18, the day Ketan Agarwal died, during a search conducted at her residence in Pune's Market Yard area. Police said they have gathered a substantial amount of technical and digital evidence, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified as part of the investigation. "We have also collected substantial amount of technical and digital data, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified," the official added.

What is the Ketan Agarwal murder case?

Siya Goyal (20) and Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were engaged and were scheduled to get married in November this year. Following the incident, both Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded to police custody until July 3. According to investigators, the accused allegedly eliminated Agarwal because he had become an obstacle in their relationship.

Crime scene recreated during investigation

As part of the probe, Pune Rural Police have carried out multiple crime scene reconstruction exercises. On Wednesday, investigators recreated the sequence of events with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. Earlier, on Sunday, a similar reconstruction was conducted with Siya Goyal, during which a dummy was pushed off the cliff in her presence to recreate the alleged manner in which the crime was committed.

Father's complaint revealed earlier concerns

According to police, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Siya Goyal's growing closeness to Chetan Chaudhary. He alleged that she frequently mentioned Chaudhary during conversations with Ketan. Police also claimed that Goyal had earlier sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Indonesia's Bali.

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