Punjab Classes 5, 8, 10 students to be promoted sans exams

The Punjab Government on Thursday announced that all Class 5, 8 and 10 students will be promoted to the next class without taking any examination. The decision was taken on April 15 in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The decision on the class 12 exam, which was postponed earlier will be taken later.

The Chief Minister also instructed all educational institutions to be closed till April 30. The class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 20 and class 10 from May 4.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board class 10 exam has been cancelled, and the 12th exam was postponed. The revised schedule for the class 12th board exam will be announced on June 1.

