'Abuses never solve anything': PM Modi urges people to guide the 'misguided' in new reel

New Delhi:

Responding to expletives that were used against him during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that "abuses never solve anything", while urging people to guide the "misguided" and work together for the country.

In another short video that he shared on his social media handles, the prime minister said abuses were hurled at him and also at his late mother, but stressed that people do make mistakes when they are young and they have a chance to correct them. He said he can understand what is happening in the society, while adding that he would like to forgive those who used expletives against him.

"Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society, none of this will change the situation. I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart," PM Modi said.

"Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he added.

He said the society must come forward together for the country, adding that it is time to learn something new and from the mistakes. The prime minister further said he dedicates himself to the youth's bright future.

"The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward," he said in his nearly three-minute video.

PM Modi's reaction comes over a video of a Noida woman that had gone viral on social media in which she could be seen using expletives against him. The woman was identified as Ruchika Singh, who is a resident of Sector 168 in Noida.

She was later booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police and a Zero FIR was registered against her at the Expressway police station. The case was registered against her under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Delhi Police will examine the contents of the Zero FIR, though.

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