Schools, colleges in these states to be closed on July 31 due to heavy rainfall; details here

New Delhi:

Amid heavy rainfall conditions in the states of Odisha and Gujarat, schools and colleges will be closed in several districts in these states. All schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres run by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will remain closed till August 3, as per reports. Schools and colleges in Gandhinagar, Anand, Vadodara and Navsari are likely to have their holidays tomorrow due to heavy rains.

In Odisha's Khordha district, all schools will remain closed on Friday, July 31 due to flood-like conditions amid heavy downpour.

School holidays in August, check list

All schools and colleges will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day as it's a national holiday. Schools and educational institutions will have their holiday on August 25 and 28 for Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan respectively.

The schools are likely to be closed on five Sundays - August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and on second and fourth Saturdays - August 8 and 22 respectively.

Festivals School Holiday Dates Independence Day August 15 Milad-un-Nabi August 25 Raksha Bandhan August 28 Sundays August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 Saturdays August 8 and 22

Independence Day - August 15, 2026

Schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on August 15 due to Independence Day. This day celebrates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947 and the occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic events in schools, and government declarations. Meanwhile, government schools in Himachal to remain open on August 15 to mark independence day with dignity and patriotic fervour. As per the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, all Deputy Directors of School Education and Principals of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) need to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Jhulan Purnima (August 23 to 27)

Schools will be closed on Jhulan Purnima as it is mainly observed in West Bengal and Odisha, celebrating the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Raksha Bandhan - August 28

Classes will remain suspended for Raksha Bandhan on August 28 in several parts of India. Notably, this festival celebrates the beautiful relationship between siblings and it is observed mainly in north Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

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