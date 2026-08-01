Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi: Check revised rates

New Delhi:

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been reduced by Rs 209 in Kolkata and Rs 202 in Delhi today. With this latest revision, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata starting today. However, there is no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The reduction in commercial LPG cylinder prices is expected to lower operating costs for businesses that depend heavily on it, including restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and catering services.

Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced last month as well

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) last month also reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50, in a big relief to restaurants, caterers and other commercial establishments that rely on LPG for daily operations.

After the latest price cut last month, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 2,930, with the new rates taking effect from July 1.

Apart fro this, the OMCs also reduced the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13 and the retail price of the cylinder in Delhi has been revised to Rs 808.50.

The latest cut in July followed a series of revisions in LPG prices over the past few months. In June, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 29, taking the retail price in Delhi to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

What did govt say on LPG price cut?

In July 2026, the Central government had said that domestic LPG cylinders carried an implicit subsidy of more than Rs 700 per 14.2 kg cylinder in June this year despite a sharp rise in international LPG prices triggered by the West Asia crisis, helping keep retail prices affordable for consumers.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, had said that the Retail Selling Price of domestic LPG is being maintained at Rs. 942 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, carrying an implicit subsidy (under-recovery) of more than Rs 700 per 14.2 Kg cylinder, in June 2026.

He added that even for the month of July 2026, the implicit subsidy on each 14.2 Kg domestic LPG cylinder is more than Rs 500 per cylinder. He stated that the global LPG prices surged after the West Asia conflict started, with the average Saudi Contract Price (Saudi CP), the international benchmark for LPG pricing, rising to USD 780 per metric tonne in April and May 2026 and further to USD 796 per metric tonne in June.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry stated that at these international prices, the market-determined price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder would have reached Rs 1,695 in June.

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LPG commercial cylinders prices slashed by Rs 183.50: Check revised rates