Punjab: Class 12 Board exams 2021 postponed till May 30

Image Source : PTI

Punjab PSEB 12th exams 2021: The Punjab government has postponed the Class 12th board exams till May 30 in view of worsening Covid-19 situation. A final decision on conducting the board exams will be taken after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reviews the decision on conducting Class 12 exams on June 1.

The board will also take a decision on classes 10th, 8th and 5th exams soon. The class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to be held from April 20 and class 10 from May 4.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Board class 10 exam has been cancelled, and the 12th exam was postponed. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The revised schedule for class 12th board exam will be announced on June 1.

