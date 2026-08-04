'Inept dummy CM, joker Cabinet': Stalin's fierce attack on Vijay over Cauvery row, Udhayanidhi arrest

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu politics witnessed another sharp escalation on Monday after DMK president MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Vijay and the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the Cauvery water dispute and the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin. Accusing the government of failing to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests, Stalin alleged that the TVK government was trying to divert public attention from its inability to secure the state's rights over the Cauvery River and oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project by targeting Opposition leaders.

Stalin said the overwhelming participation in the DMK's protest held in Thanjavur reflected the growing anger among farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu against what he described as the government's "arrogant and indifferent" approach towards the Cauvery issue. According to him, party workers, farmers and members of the public joined the demonstration in large numbers to express their frustration over the government's handling of the water dispute. He said the protest highlighted widespread concerns over the state's inability to firmly press its claims on Cauvery water sharing and resist the Mekedatu dam proposal.

Stalin defends Udhayanidhi's criticism of the govt

Referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at the protest, the DMK chief said the Leader of the Opposition had effectively exposed what he termed the government's administrative failures. During his address, Udhayanidhi had alleged, "The incompetent dummy Chief Minister has neither been able to bring Cauvery water nor speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam. Farmers are shedding tears in agony, while ministers are shedding tears after watching a film acted in by the Chief Minister. A joker cabinet has taken charge in Tamil Nadu." Stalin claimed the ruling government had so far failed to provide any substantive response to these allegations.

DMK alleges arrest was politically motivated

The DMK chief accused the TVK government of orchestrating Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest to divert attention from the Cauvery controversy. He said a large police contingent reached Udhayanidhi's residence on Monday morning and detained him before taking him to Thanjavur. According to Stalin, multiple criminal sections were invoked to make it difficult for the Opposition leader to secure bail. Stalin further questioned why Udhayanidhi was taken to Thanjavur when, according to him, the inquiry could have been conducted in Chennai itself.

Questions raised over Assembly session timing

Highlighting the timing of the police action, Stalin noted that the Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, when the state Budget will also be presented. He alleged that the arrest was intended to prevent the Leader of the Opposition, who enjoys Cabinet-rank status, from participating in the Assembly proceedings. However, Stalin said the government's legal representatives later informed the court that there was no intention to formally arrest Udhayanidhi and that he would be released after questioning. The DMK president described the Madras High Court's direction to release Udhayanidhi on the same day as a setback for what he called the government's "fascist tendencies".

Stalin accuses Vijay govt of suppressing dissent

Expanding his criticism beyond the latest episode, Stalin alleged that since assuming office, Chief Minister Vijay had repeatedly used police action against those criticising the government. He claimed people had been arrested for social media posts and video comments, while MLAs Anita Radhakrishnan and Markandeyan also faced police action.

Stalin further alleged that students protesting against the NEET examination were prevented from demonstrating, farmers' protests were discouraged, and permission was denied for a Dravidar Kazhagam vehicle rally against NEET. He also criticised the temporary closure of Chennai's Marina Beach, calling it another example of the government's intolerance towards dissent.

Stalin rejects allegations against Udhayanidhi

Responding to criticism from some political leaders, Stalin maintained that Udhayanidhi had neither made obscene remarks nor targeted any individual during his speech. He thanked leaders who condemned the arrest but expressed disappointment with those who criticised Udhayanidhi without verifying the facts. Stalin asserted that Udhayanidhi was a responsible politician and said that if he ever made an unintended remark, he would not hesitate to apologise.

'Act like a Chief Minister, not a content creator': Stalin

In one of his sharpest attacks, Stalin accused Vijay of focusing more on public image than governance. He said the Chief Minister had been acting like a "reels creator" instead of delivering on the promises made to the people and urged him to start functioning responsibly.

Stalin also demanded the immediate release of all DMK workers arrested across Tamil Nadu for participating in the Cauvery protest. Ending his statement with a political warning, he said arrogance ultimately leads to downfall and sustained arrogance only accelerates that process.

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