'Over 180 institutions'; check DY Patil's contributions to education sector

New Delhi:

Dnyandeo Yashwantrao Patil, former West Bengal and Bihar Governor, died at 90. A visionary and educationist, DY Patil is a pioneer in technical and professional education in the country. The DY Patil group founded by him has 3 deemed universities, 6 private universities and over 180 institutions with the first institution - Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT) founded in 1983 in Navi Mumbai.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1991 for his work in education and social service, he founded the DY Patil Group, which grew into one of the country's largest private education networks. Over the years, the group established more than 150 institutions across Maharashtra, including schools, engineering, medical, dental, nursing, management and law colleges, as well as universities and teaching hospitals.

Among his notable initiatives was the establishment of the Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT) in 1983, one of Mumbai's early private engineering colleges. His institutions, spread across Navi Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur, have educated lakhs of students and played a significant role in expanding access to professional and technical education.

List of colleges and courses

Navi Mumbai

D.Y. Patil Deemed to be University, Nerul

D.Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai

D.Y. Patil University - School of Medicine

Pune

D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri (Medical, Dental, Biotechnology)

D.Y. Patil International University, Akurdi

D.Y. Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi

D.Y. Patil Institute of Technology, Pimpri

D.Y. Patil University, Ambi (Talegaon)

D.Y. Patil College of Engineering and Innovation, Varale.

Kolhapur

D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute

D.Y. Patil College of Engineering and Technology, Kolhapur

D.Y. Patil Agriculture & Technical University, Talsande.

Courses offered

DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre - MBBS, MD, MS

DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre - BDS, MDS

DY Patil Biotechnology & Bioinformatics Institute - BTech, MTech, MSc

DY Patil School of Architecture - BArch, MArch

DY Patil School of Law - BA LLB, BCom LLB, LLB

For details on college-wise courses, please visit the official website - dypatiluniversitypune.edu.in.

Born on October 22, 1935, DY Patil served as the Governor of Tripura, Bihar and West Bengal during his distinguished public life. He was widely respected for his contributions to public service, education and social welfare.

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