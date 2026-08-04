NEET UG Counselling registration 2026 to begin tomorrow; check important schedule, know how to apply

New Delhi:

The MCC NEET UG counselling registration will begin on Wednesday, August 5, the candidates can apply for MCC NEET UG counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC schedule, the first round of counselling for AIQ seats will be held from August 5 to 17, with the last date for joining set for August 22.

The second round of AIQ counselling will be held from August 24 to September 2, while the third round is scheduled between September 10 and September 18. The stray vacancy round will take place from September 28 to October 3, and candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the admission process by October 10.

NEET UG counselling state quota seats schedule

The first round of counselling for state quota seats will be held from August 13 to 22. The second round will be held from August 31 to September 8 and the third round from September 16 to September 26. The stray vacancy round for state quota seats will be conducted from October 3 to October 5.

The schedule also provides timelines for verification of joined candidates by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities after each round to facilitate seat processing and subsequent allotments.

MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 at mcc.nic.in: How to apply

The candidates can apply for NEET UG counselling 2026 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To apply for NEET counselling 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on MCC NEET counselling registration link. Pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline.

List of documents required for NEET UG counselling 2026

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

What are the three new rules in MCC NEET counselling?

The three new rules by MCC for NEET UG counselling are - no physical reporting required for candidates seeking upgrades, the seat resignation facility has been moved online, and NRI quota applicants can upload documents online.

No physical reporting: As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system.

Seat resignation facility: An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal.

Online facility for NRI quota applicants: Candidates seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their required documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

Academic session to begin on September 8

The academic session for the undergraduate medical courses will begin on September 8.

For details on NEET UG counselling schedule 2026, please visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Also Read:

NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates out at mcc.nic.in: Here's complete All India, state quota schedule