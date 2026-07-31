NEET UG counselling schedule 2026 soon at mcc.nic.in; MCC announces these three new rules - details here

New Delhi:

The NEET UG counselling schedule 2026 will be available soon on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET UG counselling schedule on the official portal - mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently introduced major changes in the NEET UG counselling process. The three major changes are - no physical reporting required for candidates seeking upgrades, seat resignation facility moved online and NRI quota applicants can upload documents online.

MCC announces major admission changes for NEET counselling; details

No physical reporting

As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system.

Seat resignation facility

An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal.

Online facility for NRI quota applicants

Candidates seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their required documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

How to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling 2026

The candidates can apply for NEET UG counselling 2026 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To apply for NEET counselling 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on MCC NEET counselling registration link. Pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline.

NEET UG counselling 2026: List of documents required

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Valid identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

For details on NEET UG counselling schedule 2026, please visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

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NEET UG counselling 2026 Explained: MCC announces major admission changes, check new rules