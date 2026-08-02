NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates out at mcc.nic.in: Here's complete All India, state quota schedule

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the first round of counselling for admission to MBBS and other undergraduate medical courses under the All India Quota (AIQ) will commence on August 4.

As per the schedule, the first round of counselling for AIQ seats, including those in deemed and central universities, will be conducted from August 4 to August 17, with the last date for joining set for August 22.

The second round of AIQ counselling will be held from August 24 to September 2, while the third round is scheduled between September 10 and September 18. The stray vacancy round will take place from September 28 to October 3, and candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the admission process by October 10.

For state quota seats

For state quota seats, the first round of counselling will be conducted from August 13 to August 22, with candidates required to join by August 28. The second round will be held from August 31 to September 8 and the third round from September 16 to September 26. The stray vacancy round for state quota seats will be conducted from October 3 to October 5.

The schedule also provides timelines for verification of joined candidates by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities after each round to facilitate seat processing and subsequent allotments.

How to apply for MCC NEET UG counselling 2026

The candidates can apply for NEET UG counselling 2026 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To apply for NEET counselling 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in and click on MCC NEET counselling registration link. Pay the prescribed counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses within the stipulated timeline. Seat allotment will be carried out after each round based on several factors, including the candidate's NEET rank, category, reservation policy, preferences submitted during counselling, and the availability of seats.

Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to the designated institute for document verification and completion of admission formalities within the specified deadline.

NEET UG counselling 2026: List of documents required

NEET UG 2026 scorecard NEET UG 2026 admit card Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates Valid identity proof Passport-size photographs Domicile certificate (if applicable) Category/EWS certificate (if applicable) Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

MCC announces three new rules

The three major changes are: no physical reporting required for candidates seeking upgrades, the seat resignation facility has been moved online, and NRI quota applicants can upload documents online.

No physical reporting: As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system.

As per MCC's new guidelines, candidates who receive a seat allotment and select the "upgrade" or "willing to upgrade" option in subsequent rounds will no longer need to physically report to the allotted college. The candidates can participate in the further rounds as their seat remain protected in the counselling system. Seat resignation facility: An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal.

An online resignation facility for candidates has been introduced who wish to leave their allotted seats during the counselling process. Candidates can submit resignation requests within the specified deadline through the MCC counselling portal. Online facility for NRI quota applicants: Candidates seeking NRI reservation benefits can upload their required documents through the MCC counselling portal - mcc.nic.in.

Academic session for 2026-27 batch from September 8

According to the schedule shared by the MCC, the academic session for undergraduate medical courses will begin on September 8, even as counselling for the subsequent rounds continues for vacant seats.

The MCC has directed all participating institutions, state counselling authorities and designated agencies to strictly adhere to the schedule. It has also asked institutions to treat all Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to ensure timely completion of the counselling process.

For details on NEET UG counselling schedule 2026, please visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

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