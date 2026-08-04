Schools, colleges to be closed in this NCR area today; know why

New Delhi:

The annual Kanwar Yatra has started, to ensure students' safety and to help manage traffic during the pilgrimage, schools, colleges in Ghaziabad will be closed on Tuesday, August 4. The District Inspector of the Schools earlier issued suspension of classes notice for standard 1 to 12 which will be remain effective till August 12.

"In compliance with the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and with the safety of students in mind, all schools (from Nursery/Class 1 to Class 12) operating under the Basic Education Board, Secondary Education Board, CBSE, ICSE, other affiliated boards, and Madrasa Board shall remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026," the District Inspector of the Schools said in a statement.

"Similarly, all colleges, universities, and technical institutions operating in the district (government and private) shall also remain closed from 04-08-2026 to 12-08-2026. However, pre-scheduled examinations for any course or subject will continue as planned. Strict compliance with this order shall be ensured," the order added.

(Image Source : X)Ghaziabad school holidays for Kanwar Yatra.

Will schools in Delhi be closed today due to rain, Kanwar Yatra?

There is no suspension of classes notice for standard 1 to 12 in the national capital areas due to rain and Kanwar Yatra. However, students and parents can contact the respective school for any latest update.

Delhi Police's advisory for Kanwar Yatra

Delhi Police earlier issued an advisory for the commuters in view of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Authorities have advised people to check traffic updates and plan their journeys in advance to avoid getting stuck in long traffic snarls, especially during peak movement of pilgrims

School holidays in August, check list

All schools and colleges will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day as it's a national holiday. Schools and educational institutions will have their holiday on August 25 and 28 for Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan respectively.

The schools are likely to be closed on five Sundays - August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and on second and fourth Saturdays - August 8 and 22 respectively.

Festivals School Holiday Dates Independence Day August 15 Milad-un-Nabi August 25 Raksha Bandhan August 28 Sundays August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 Saturdays August 8 and 22 .

Independence Day - August 15, 2026

Schools, colleges and offices will remain closed on August 15 due to Independence Day. This day celebrates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947 and the occasion is marked by flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic events in schools, and government declarations. Meanwhile, government schools in Himachal to remain open on August 15 to mark independence day with dignity and patriotic fervour. As per the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, all Deputy Directors of School Education and Principals of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) need to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Jhulan Purnima (August 23 to 27)

Schools will be closed on Jhulan Purnima as it is mainly observed in West Bengal and Odisha, celebrating the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

Raksha Bandhan - August 28

Classes will remain suspended for Raksha Bandhan on August 28 in several parts of India. Notably, this festival celebrates the beautiful relationship between siblings and it is observed mainly in north Indian states, including Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

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Ghaziabad schools to remain shut from August 4 to 12 amid Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions