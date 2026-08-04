Madras High Court orders police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin after questioning today in Trisha remark case

Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Assembly Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on station bail the same day, hours after he was arrested in connection with a controversial remark that many have interpreted as referring to actor Trisha.

The court's direction came shortly after Udhayanidhi was taken into custody over a remark made during a speech on the Cauvery water dispute, in which he was criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The comment has been widely interpreted as a sexual innuendo linked to actor Trisha and her friendship with Vijay, sparking a political controversy and drawing criticism from several parties across the state.

Soon after police reached Udhayanidhi's residence in Neelankarai, his legal team moved the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail plea.

During the hearing, Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that Udhayanidhi had been arrested by the Thanjavur Police and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. However, he clarified that the police were not seeking his judicial remand and intended to release him on station bail after completing the inquiry.

Accepting the submission, the Madras High Court directed the police to release Udhayanidhi on station bail on Tuesday itself.

Udhayanidhi's controversial remarks against Trisha, CM Vijay

The controversy stems from a speech Udhayanidhi delivered at a rally on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute on Monday, where he accused the chief minister of failing to secure Tamil Nadu's share of river water and remaining silent on the issue.

As he addressed the gathering, sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted actor Trisha's name, alluding to her widely speculated friendship with Vijay.

Udhayanidhi paused, smiled and remarked that whether the Cauvery water reached elsewhere or not, it should "reach there," before adding that he was referring to the river. The statement was widely interpreted by critics as a sexual innuendo, sparking a political row and drawing condemnation from opposition parties.

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