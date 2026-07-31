Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar:

A migrant labourer was killed, and another injured after terrorists opened fire on them in the Kellam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

According to officials, the attackers targeted the two workers before fleeing the scene. Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Chhattisgarh migrants attacked by terrorists

The injured worker was later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag for advanced treatment.

The victims were identified as Deepak and Bhupender Kumar, both residents of Chhattisgarh. Deepak was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Bhupender Kumar sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the assailants.

Further details regarding the identity of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the attack are awaited.

LG Manoj Sinha condemns 'cowardly act'

Reacting to the attack, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing of the non-local labourer, saying security forces had been directed to intensify operations against the perpetrators.

In a post on X, Sinha said he had spoken with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and other senior security officials following the attack. "I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the area had been cordoned off and a search operation was underway to bring those responsible to justice. He also said the injured labourer had been shifted to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the nation stand with the victims' families, while wishing the injured worker a speedy recovery.

Terrorist hideout found in Rajouri

On Thursday, security forces uncovered a suspected terrorist hideout in the Bhangai forest area of Rajouri district, recovering ration supplies and other items believed to have been used by militants, officials said.

The hideout was discovered during an area domination and search operation in the Thanamandi sector on Thursday evening. According to officials, it had been set up in a densely forested area concealed by thick vegetation.

Among the items recovered were two packets of rice, instant noodles, a knife, a lighter, a plastic sheet, an old blanket, a gas stove nozzle, two candles and a plastic bottle.

Security forces continued the search operation in the area to trace any militants or gather further evidence, officials added.

With inputs from Ishfaq

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