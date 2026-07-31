'Click the link to watch.. answer..'; how did students use ChatGPT for cheating at MP university exams?

Bhopal:

An alleged use of Artificial intelligence (AI) tool, ChatGPT to cheat in an exam at a central university in Madhya Pradesh has come to light after an evaluator spotted an unusual sentence in the answer sheet of a student. The sentence in the student's answer sheet read as "click the link to watch full video answer".

The discovery in the exam papers of Harisingh Gour Central University moved authorities to trigger an investigation into the alleged use of AI tools to cheat in varsity exams.

How did students use ChatGPT for exam cheating?

According to reports, second, fourth, and sixth semester examinations were held in May at Dr. Harisingh Gour University, Sagar, and its 17 affiliated colleges. Due to the central evaluation process implemented since the previous semester, all college answer sheets were sent to Sagar University for review. While reviewing an Economics exam, a teacher found an unusual sentence and answer pattern in most of the copies.

The investigation revealed that this student was from Satpura College of Information and Biotechnology, located in Saunsar, Chhindwara. Subsequently, when the answer sheets of other students at the college were examined, it was discovered that most of them had copied answers by using AI tool - ChatGPT.

The university has now withheld all semester exam results of Satpura College while results of other colleges have been released. The revised dates for semester exams will soon be released on the official website - dhsgsu.edu.in.

Similar incidents: Jaipur paramedical diploma exam cancelled over mass cheating row

Chaos unfolded in Jaipur during a paramedical exam last month following a major revelation of an alleged mass cheating racket, prompting police action and the cancellation of the test as groups of students clashed.

Following allegations of cheating, the exam conducted at the Prabha Devi Memorial PG College in the Kalwar area was cancelled, and the institute too ended up losing its recognition.

What happened

According to the police, investigators found that 45 students from a college in Jhunjhunu were allegedly to be seated in the same examination hall to facilitate organised cheating. The arrangement was reportedly made in exchange for approximately Rs 5.5 lakh.

Acting on time, the Khora Bisal Police arrested college operator Ramkrishna Mandiwal, his nephew Devkrishna, along with two examination invigilators in connection with the case. During the raid, police recovered slips bearing the names of students and other documents believed to be linked to the alleged cheating operation.

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Jaipur paramedical diploma exam cancelled over mass cheating row, four held; how chaos unfolded