Jaipur paramedical diploma exam cancelled over mass cheating row, four held; how chaos unfolded

Jaipur:

Chaos unfolded in Jaipur during a paramedical exam on Tuesday following a major revelation of an alleged mass cheating racket, prompting police action and the cancellation of the test as groups of students clashed.

Following allegations of cheating, the exam conducted at the Prabha Devi Memorial PG College in the Kalwar area was cancelled, and the institute too ended up losing its recognition.

What happened

According to the police, investigators found that 45 students from a college in Jhunjhunu were allegedly to be seated in the same examination hall to facilitate organised cheating. The arrangement was reportedly made in exchange for approximately Rs 5.5 lakh.

Acting on time, the Khora Bisal Police arrested college operator Ramkrishna Mandiwal, his nephew Devkrishna, along with two examination invigilators in connection with the case. During the raid, police recovered slips bearing the names of students and other documents believed to be linked to the alleged cheating operation.

Protests, violence follow cheating row

The incident triggered protests by other candidates present at the examination centre. Angry students staged demonstrations outside the college, raised slogans, and vandalised property, demanding that the examination be cancelled. Chairs were reportedly thrown during the protest, following which additional police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Following the alleged irregularities, the Rajasthan Paramedical Council cancelled the examination with immediate effect and decided to revoke the recognition of the examination centre. The council has also been informed about the incident, while police have launched a detailed investigation to identify others who may have been involved in the alleged cheating racket.

About the paramedical diploma exam

The paramedical diploma examination is conducted to assess students enrolled in various paramedical diploma programmes that prepare technical healthcare professionals. Successful candidates are awarded diplomas that qualify them for employment in government and private hospitals, diagnostic centres, laboratories, and other healthcare institutions.

The diploma programmes cover a range of specialisations, including Medical Laboratory Technology, X-ray Technology, Radiography, Operation Theatre Technology, Dialysis Technology, ECG Technology, Physiotherapy, and Ophthalmic Technology. These courses are designed to train skilled technical personnel who assist doctors and healthcare teams in delivering patient care.

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