Jodhpur Municipal Corporation: BJP gains majority in Gehlot's home turf as 7 independents join saffron party

Jodhpur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation after seven Independent councillors joined the saffron party ahead of the mayoral election, drubbing the Congress in former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf. The development followed the declaration of results from a repoll in one ward on Thursday.

The BJP and Congress had initially won 44 seats each in the 100-member corporation; results for each were announced on September 14 along with other local bodies in the state.

The repoll result increased the BJP's tally to 45, after which seven Independents joined the party, taking its strength to 52.

Who are the independents

The majority mark in the corporation is 51. The seven Independents who joined the BJP are Vishal Sankhla from Ward 5, Dinesh Sharma from Ward 19, Chetan Gehlot from Ward 20, Mohan Ram Choudhary from Ward 47, Durga Mewara from Ward 48, Nirmala Nayak from Ward 76 and Swaroop Singh from Ward 81.

The BJP's consolidation has come ahead of the elections to the mayor and deputy mayor posts. The civic body elections have seen both major parties seek the support of Independents to reach the required numbers in closely contested corporations. In Jodhpur, the seven Independents joining the BJP have given the party a numerical majority in the corporation.

Gehlot claims conspiracy by BJP

The development has also triggered allegations from Gehlot, who accused the ruling BJP of using money power as well as the police and administrative machinery to gain control of urban local bodies where it did not initially have a majority.

Gehlot alleged that councillors were being offered between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore to support BJP candidates in mayoral and chairperson elections. These allegations were made by Gehlot at a press conference and have not been independently established.

Gehlot also alleged that ministers and officials were being used to influence councillors, describing the developments as "horse-trading".

He said political parties should get a level playing field during the process of forming governing boards in the urban local bodies. The BJP's consolidation in Jodhpur follows a wider civic election result in which the party emerged ahead of the Congress statewide.

Following the declaration of the repoll results, the BJP's statewide tally stood at 4,182 wards, while the Congress had won 3,619 and Independents 2,273, according to the figures cited in the latest reports.

Gehlot said the BJP's vote share was 35.19% against 34.25% for the Congress, a difference of 0.94 percentage point, and attributed part of the difference in ward tallies to delimitation.

Rajasthan local body elections

The mayoral and chairperson elections in 305 Rajasthan urban local bodies are scheduled for September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents on September 22.

However, the process in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota municipal corporations, along with Suket municipality, was deferred after EVM-related issues led to repolling and pending results. The State Election Commission is expected to issue a revised schedule for these four bodies.

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