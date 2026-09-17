Jaipur Municipal Corporation Results: Congress bags all four re-polled wards, BJP retains lead with 78

Jaipur:

The Congress secured all four wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation where re-polling was conducted following technical glitches in EVMs during the counting of votes on Thursday (September 17). Congress candidate Kailashi won Ward 9 by a margin of 764 votes, while Vandita Sharma secured Ward 18 by 181 votes. Rekha Devi emerged victorious in Ward 25 by a margin of 397 votes, and Suresh Yadav won Ward 34 by 149 votes.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Results

With the re-poll results for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation now declared, the overall tally stands at BJP 78 wards, Congress 57 and Independents 15 out of the 150 wards.

BJP: 78

Congress: 57

Independent: 15

Notably, repolling was conducted at 10 polling stations across the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations and Suket Municipality on Wednesday (September 16) after technical glitches were detected in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Rajasthan urban local body elections on Monday (September 14). Of the 10 polling stations, five were in Jaipur Municipal Corporation, three in Kota Municipal Corporation, one in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation and one in Suket Municipality.

According to the State Election Commission, complaints regarding technical glitches in the EVMs at these polling stations were received during the counting process.

Rajasthan urban local body election results

The ruling BJP emerged ahead of the Congress in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections on Monday, winning 4,179 wards against the opposition party’s 3,613 and securing clear majorities in four of the state’s 10 municipal corporations. The Congress secured a majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation and scored a major victory in Jhalawar Municipal Council, considered a stronghold of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Independents emerged as a major force, winning 2,273 wards and dominating the verdict in Bharatpur Municipal Corporation, the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, where they won 36 of the 65 wards. The result also saw the Aam Aadmi Party make a significant breakthrough in Baran.

The polling for the local body elections was held in two phases on September 9 and 11. Polling was held in 162 urban local bodies in phase one, recording a 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The second phase saw 147 urban local bodies going to the polls, leading to a turnout of 70.68 per cent.

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