Congress councillor switches to BJP, elected as Khetri chairperson unopposed in last-minute twist

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan):

The political equations in Rajasthan's Khetri municipality changed dramatically at the last moment after Congress councillor Geeta Saini switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and filed her nomination for the chairperson's post. Saini had won from Ward 5 on a Congress ticket by 178 votes in the recent municipal elections. However, just before the nomination deadline, she joined the BJP and entered the chairperson's race as the party's candidate. With no rival candidate filing a nomination, she was subsequently elected unopposed.

Congress win turns into BJP chairperson bid

The Khetri municipality has 25 wards. The recent election results saw independents win 13 seats, while the BJP secured eight and Congress four. With 13 being the halfway mark in the 25-member municipality, the independent councillors emerged as an important factor in the chairperson's election. Amid the shifting political equations, Saini's decision to move from Congress to the BJP changed the picture around the chairperson's post. The BJP backed Saini as its candidate and sought the support of independent councillors. The party's eight councillors, along with independent councillors supporting her candidature, were present during the nomination process.

Last-minute switch changed the entire equation

The development unfolded on the final day of nominations. Until then, there was considerable speculation over who would enter the contest for the chairperson's post. However, Saini's last-minute move changed the equation. She had entered the municipal board after winning the Ward 5 election on a Congress ticket, but then crossed over to the BJP and filed her nomination as the party's candidate.

The move was particularly significant because Saini was not a newcomer to the chairperson's post. She had previously served as the chairperson of Khetri municipality and was the outgoing chairperson when she contested the recent ward election. She also secured a 178-vote victory in Ward 5, the highest winning margin in the municipal election, according to local reports.

No contest after second nomination fails to arrive

The chairperson's election had originally been scheduled for September 21. However, with only Saini's nomination in the fray and no rival nomination filed before the deadline, she was declared elected unopposed after the nomination withdrawal process. The result has made Khetri's municipal election particularly noteworthy. A councillor who won her ward on a Congress ticket has now returned as the BJP-backed chairperson, following a last-minute political switch.

(Inputs from Amit Sharma)

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