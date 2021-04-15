Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 exam cancelled

Image Source : PTI The HSC class 12 exam has been postponed to May 31

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC exams 2021: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations amid surge in Covid-19 cases. “In the state, class 10th exams have been cancelled. This will prevent the congregation of students. We’ve had episodes of Covid infection in 14 schools in Thanjavur district. Here, we are focusing on micro-containment and cancelling non-essential activity,” ANI quoted Tamil Nadu Health Secretary as saying.

The SSLC exams were earlier scheduled to commence on May 3, while HSC exams from May 5 to 31, which was revised from May 3 to 21, due to the assembly elections in the state. The candidates can check the revised HSC exam schedule at dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled the class 10 exam and deferred the Class 12th board exam. The board will issue a revised schedule for 12th exam on June 1.

Latest Education News