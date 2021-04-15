Uttar Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Board exams postponed; schools, colleges shut till May 15

Image Source : PTI The revised exam schedule will be announced in May

Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the classes 10th and 12th board exams in view of worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The decision was taken in a webinar chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. The revised exam schedule will be announced in May.

The schools, colleges have also instructed to be closed till May 15. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8, which were originally slated to commence from April 24. A total of 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have registered to appear for the board exams this year of which 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students for intermediate exam.

The state reported over 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours, several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Ghaziabad and Moradabad are worst affected by the pandemic. At present, 17 officials from the Department of Secondary Education have tested positive for Covid-19, including an additional chief secretary, 3 special secretaries, joint directors, and 4 deputy directors.

