Decision on conducting Uttar Pradesh class 10th, 12th board exams by month-end: Dinesh Sharma

UP board exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that a final decision on conducting Class 10th and 12th Board examinations will be taken by April-end. The state government had earlier postponed the exams to May 8. The board exams were originally slated to commence from April 24.

According to UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, the decision was taken to defer exams till May 8 was taken in view of worsening coronavirus situation in the state. Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a fresh wave of Covid-19. Several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Ghaziabad and Moradabad are worst affected by the pandemic. The state has reported more than 20,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

"The government is monitoring the situation and a decision will be taken between April 28 and 30," Sharma, also the Higher and Secondary Education minister, said.

At present, 17 officials from the Department of Secondary Education have tested positive for Covid-19, including an additional chief secretary, 3 special secretaries, joint directors and 4 deputy directors.

A total of 56 lakh (56,03,813) students have registered to appear for the board exams this year of which 29,94,312 students enrolled for high school and 26,09,501 students for intermediate exam. This year, there was a slight dip in the number of exam takers as against 56,07,118 students last year. In 2019, 57.95 lakh students appeared for the board exam while 66.39 lakh (66,39,268) students enrolled in 2018.

