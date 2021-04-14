ICSE likely to decide on conducting class 10, 12 board exams by end of week

Image Source : FILE PHOTO ICSE to soon decide on class 10, 12 board exams. (Representational image)

ICSE Exams 2021: After CBSE on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 examination in view of the pandemic situation, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting class 10 and 12 board exams.

The situation is being reviewed and a decision is likely to be taken by the end of the week, an ICSE official told India TV.

"We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, informed PTI. He, however, did not delve into what the was board contemplating.

The class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from May 5 while class 12 exams have already begun from April 8.

The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment.

The education board had told the Supreme Court last year that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

