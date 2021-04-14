Himachal Pradesh postpones class 10, 12 boards, undergraduate exams. Details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Himachal Pradesh board exams postponed. (Representational image)

The Himachal Pradesh education department on Wednesday decided to postpone the Class 10, Class 12 and Under Graduate examinations to May 17, 2021 in view of increasing COVID19 cases in the state.

The move has come after CBSE earlier in the day cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 examinations till May 31. CBSE will conduct a meeting on June 1 to further analyse the situation and give a 15-day notice before announcing the new schedule for class 12 exams.

Apart from CBSE, the Rajasthan government also postponed class 10 and 12 board exams in view of the pandemic.

The CBSE Board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7 and the results were to be announced by July 15.

"The board exams for class 10 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of class 10 board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," Nishank tweeted.

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him or her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," the Minister said.

Nishank further said that the Class 12 exams will be held later, and the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the CBSE. He also ensured that details regarding the plan will be shared subsequently. "A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations."

