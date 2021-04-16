Jammu and Kashmir JKBOSE cancels Class 10 exam, postpones 12th exam

Image Source : PTI JKBOSE class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment

JKBOSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board, JKBOSE has cancelled the remaining class 10 exams, and postponed the class 12 board exams in the wake of worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The class 10 students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

"In view of rising cases of Covid-19, class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment," as mentioned by the Twitter handle of the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir. “In case of ongoing class 12 exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” it mentioned.

The state reported over 10,000 (10,040) cases in the last 24 hours, and the death toll has reached 2,046. Several state boards, including CBSE, have either postponed or cancelled their board exams amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

