ICSE result 2021: CISCE yet to devise assessment criteria for Class 10 exam

CISCE will officialy announce the assessment criteria for class 10 exam soon

CISCE ICSE exam result 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has yet to devise any assessment criteria for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exam. Though there are reports that the council has asked schools for the internal assessment marks of both classes 9 and 10, Secretary Gerry Arathoon told IndiaTV, "This ia a private affair between schools and the council. Please stop speculating, the council will officialy announce the evaluation scheme soon following consulations with the stake holders."

He also added that as the confidential circular got leaked, the council will investigate the matter.

CISCE earlier cancelled the class 10 exam, and postponed the ISC, 12th exam which will be held later offline. Class 10th exams were slated to commence from May 4.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for tabulation of marks for the canclled class 10 exam. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The class 10 exam result will be announced on June 20.

