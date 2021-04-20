ICSE 10th board exams cancelled, know why?

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL ICSE 10th exam cancelled

ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th board exams 2021: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled the ICSE class 10 exam citing the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. CISCE in its circular mentioned, "The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

The option given in the earlier circular dated April 16, now stands withdrawn, it added.

As per the April 16 circular, CISCE postponed both the classes 10, 12 exams. The dates of the postponed class 12 exams will be announced later. The CISCE also asked all affiliated schools to commence the admission process for class 11. "Schools should prepare a schedule to begin online classes for the class 11 students at the earliest. The syllabus to be followed is the ISC 2023 syllabus," the notification mentioned.

Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE 10th board exams cancelled

READ MORE | List of states that have cancelled/postponed board exams

According to the earlier schedule, the class 10 exam will be conducted from May 5 to June 7, while the ongoing class 12 exam will be concluded on June 16. The result date for ICSE, class 10, and the assessment criterion will be announced later.

Meanwhile, last year, the board exams were cancelled, and students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. As per the scheme, candidates were evaluated based on the best three subjects percentage marks for which board exams were held, and also on their internal assessment, project work marks.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to pass the ICSE exam, while 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate for to pass the ISC exam.

Latest Education News