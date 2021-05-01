Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10 board exam marking policy released, results on June 20. Check details

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the assessment criteria for CBSE class 10 board exams which have been cancelled because of the rising COVID-19 cases. According to the CBSE assessment criteria, students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams held during the academic year.

The students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations, the board said.

"The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations,” it added.

The schools will conduct the assessment of students by forming a result committee consisting of the Principal and seven teachers for finalizing the result. Five teachers from the school and two teachers from neighboring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the Committee.

In cases where schools have conducted more than one test or exam, the committee will fix the weightage to be provided to each test or exam.

“As marks will be allocated at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams etc. Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," the official statement reads.

Candidates not appeared in any assessment

For students who have not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline or an online or a telephonic one to one assessment and record documentary evidence of it.

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities

If any student with benchmark disability has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may consider other activities such as portfolios, presentations, project, quiz and oral tests done by such candidates during the session.

Grace Marks by CBSE

CBSE will also provide grace marks while computing the result and if students do not obtain the minimum marks to qualify the exams.

“In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category,” it added.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result: Date

The CBSE Class 10 board examination result 2021 is scheduled to be released on June 20.

