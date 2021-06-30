Gujarat GSEB SSC 10th result 2021 declared, 100% pass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The pass percentage at GSEB SSC exam touched 100 per cent

GSEB SSC 10th result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the result of SSC, class 10 exams. The students who had enrolled for the SSC exam can check their results through the website- gseb.org.

All the students were earlier promoted as the SSC exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The pass percentage this year touched 100 per cent.

GSEB SSC 10th result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'SSC result 2021'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your GSEB SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference.

A total of 17 students secured an A-1 grade, 57,362 students got A-2 grade, B-1 grade- 1,00,973 students, B-2 grade- 1,50,432 students, C-1 grade- 1,85,266 students, C-2 grade- 1,72,253 students. The D grade was secured by 1.73 lakh students.

Last year, a total of 60.64 per cent students cleared the SSC exam successfully. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam.

