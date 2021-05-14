Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 exam cancelled, students to get mass promotion

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL GSEB Class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from May 10 to 25

Gujarat GSEB Class 10 exam 2021: The Gujarat Government has decided to cancel the SSC (class 10) exam in the state amid Covid-19 spike. Students of class 10 will be promoted without exam.

CMO Gujarat in a tweet mentioned, "Gujarat Govt, under the guidance of CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp, takes an important decision to grant mass promotion to all regular students of Class-10 (SSC) for this year owing to the present situation of COVID-19 in the State."

The board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 25. The government is yet to decide on the class 12 exam which was postponed earlier. Last year, the board exams were conducted from March 5 to 17. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gseb.org.

