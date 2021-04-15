Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 postponed

Image Source : PTI Gujarat board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 25.

Gujarat Board Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: The Gujarat Government has postponed the Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state amid Covid-19 spike. The students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 will be promoted without exam, as per the direction.

CMO Gujarat in a tweet mentioned that the new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15. The board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 25.

The classes 10, 12 board exams have been delayed this year due to pandemic. Last year, the board exams were conducted from March 5 to 17. The students need to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass the exam.

