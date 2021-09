Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE will not take examination fees from students who lost parents in Covid-19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to not charge any examination or registration fees from students of classes 10 and 12 who lost their parents due to Covid-19. In a circular released on September 20, CBSE has communicated to schools that the online submission of LOCs started on September 17 and will end on September 30 without late fees.

