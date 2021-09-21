JEE Advanced 2021 application process ends today, how to apply

Follow us on JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3

JEE Advanced 2021: The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be closed on Tuesday (September 21). Interested candidates can apply, and pay their application fees through the website- jeeadv.ac.in till 23:59 pm.

Meanwhile, the official website has two updates for the candidates. Candidates who required the Unique Registration Code (URC) can get it either by using the JEE (Main) 2020 or JEE (Main) 2021 application number and the date of birth in this link. Also, candidates who are not able to upload a valid category certificate during registration can upload a self-declaration in lieu of the same, and must upload the valid certificate at the time of reporting during JoSAA, the official notification mentioned.

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced on October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Link Submit required details, upload documents Pay application fees, and click on submit Download JEE Advanced application form, take a printout for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a class 12 pass certificate in physics, chemistry, and maths. They also need to qualify for JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

Paper pattern: JEE Advanced exam consists of two papers. the total duration of the JEE Advance exam is three hours for both papers. For candidates appearing for the examination, it is compulsory for them to appear in both examinations. Candidates cannot attend the examination more than two times a year.

JEE Advanced is conducted to give admissions to top engineering institutes- the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs). For details on JEE Advanced, please visit the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

