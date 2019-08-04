CBSE Board Exam Date 2020: Practical and main exams likely to start from this day, check details inside

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Exam Date 2020

CBSE Board Exam Date 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the preparations for the upcoming board examinations for class 10 and 12. According to media, the board has made a basic date sheet for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams 2020.

According to the details shared by the CBSE, it is likely that the board may prepone the practical examinations for class 10 and 12 to December and the main examinations are likely to be conducted from February 15, 2020.

It has also been confirmed by the CBSE that from 2020 onwards the main subject examinations will be conducted first following which the examinations for the vocational examinations will be held. The chronology of the subjects for the 10th and 12th board examination will be based on the number of students opting for the different subjects.

However, there are no confirmations regarding conducting the practical examinations externally. The board has taken into account the requests pertaining to the admissions to the 9th and 11th classes and confirmed that those admissions received before July 18 are valid.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has called out to the board to undertake the process of revaluation of June 2018 examination for class 10th and 12, due to which, in order to avoid any delays, vocational examinations were started from February 15.

However, from the academic year 2020 onwards, the board is likely to begin the examination from the month of February itself and in case the practical examinations are supposed to begin in December, the board may release the CBSE 10 and 12 board examination date sheet for 2020 by the end of November this year.

