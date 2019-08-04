TS ICET 2019: Counselling schedule released at tsicetd.nic.in. Direct link to register here

Image Source : FILE TS ICET 2019 Counselling schedule

TS ICET 2019: The Department of Technical Education, Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the details for the TS ICET 2019 counselling schedule. The details of the schedule were released in the online mode on August 3. The authorities have released the detailed schedule informing about the processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise on the official website i.e., tsicetd.nic.in.

TS ICET 2019 Detailed Notification for Counselling Schedule - direct link

TS ICET 2019 | Steps to follow counselling

Registration and Payment of processing fee

The candidates need to register themselves by entering the registration number given on the TS ICET 2019 hall ticket on the official website-- tsicetd.nic.in.

They need to pay the processing fee which has been set as INR 1200 for general category candidates and INR 600 for SC/ST category candidates.

The fees need to be remitted in the online mode either through a debit card, credit card or net banking.

Slot Booking for document verification

In the next step, candidates will have to book their slot for certificate verification.

At the time of the document verification candidates will have to mention their aadhar card details which will be verified at the help centre.

Procedure for exercising options

Once successfully registered, candidates will be provided with the login id details on their mobile numbers.

The candidates will then have manually download the list of colleges, branches, districts take a print out and complete the choice filling process.

Allotment of Seats

The provisional slot allotment process is likely to be conducted on August 14.

TS ICET 2019 | Counselling schedule

The candidates can refer to the table given below with reference to the counselling schedule details of TS ICET 2019

Event Date Payment of processing fees and slot booking August 6-8 Document verification for candidates who had booked the slot August 8-11 Exercise of options after document verification August 8-12 Freezing of options August 12 TS ICET seat allotment 2019 August 14 Payment of Tuition Fee & self-reporting through website August 14- 17

