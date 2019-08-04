IBPS RRB 2019 Prelim exam: 8400 posts, Recruitment drive, direct link for all details

IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims exam pattern:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is holding IBPS RRB 2019 Prelim exam to fill up 8,400 posts at various Regional Rural Banks in the country. IBPS RRB 2019 Prelim exam took place on August 3 and August 4 for Officer Scale 1 post. It is yet to take place on August 11. The IBPS RRB Prelims for the post of Office Assistant will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

80 questions are posed to the candidate in IBPS RRB Prelims. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple choice tests. Reasoning and Numerical Ability, both hold 40 marks each. 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will have to qualify in both the tests by security minimum cut-off marks.

IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims exam pattern: Shortlisting of candidates, Selection Process

Obtaining high marks in IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims will not be enough. You will have to obtain high ranks in the order of merit to become eligible for selection process.

How to download IBPS Admit Card: IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims

In case you have not downloaded your IBPS Admit card for IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims, here's how you can:

Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download your IBPS Admit card

Step 3: You will be directed to a login page

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Your IBPS admit card will be displayed on screen. Download for future reference