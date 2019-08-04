AP EAMCET 2019: First round seat allotment result declared at apeamcet.nic.in. Direct link to check here

AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the first round seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2019 counselling. The candidates can download the admit cards for the counselling schedule from the official website i.e., apeamcet.nic.in.
AP EAMCET 2019 | Steps to check seat allotment result
- Visit the official website-- apeamcet.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'Candidate login'.
- On the page that opens, enter all the required details.
- Click on submit.
- The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download for future reference.
AP EAMCET first round seat allotment result 2019- direct link
AP EAMCET 2019 | Important information for candidates
- The candidates should know that the option entry was held in three phases i.e., Rank 1 to 35000 could exercise their options on July 27 and July 28.
- The candidates who had ranks from 35,001 to 80,000 could register their options on July 29 and 30.
- The candidates from 80,001 to the last rank could exercise options from July 31 to August 2.