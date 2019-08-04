AP EAMCET 2019: First round seat allotment result declared at apeamcet.nic.in. Direct link to check here AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the first round seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2019 counselling. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website i.e., apeamcet.nic.in. Read on to know more details